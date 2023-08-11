Countdown to kickoff: Genoa-Kingston’s large loss of seniors poses the question, ‘Where will the new faces fit into the puzzle?’

By Gia Lanci
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GENOA, Ill. (WIFR) - Coach Cameron Davekos is coming into his third season as head coach and led the Cogs to a 7-3 season last year.

The Cogs lost 19 seniors last season which brings in new faces to coach Davekos. “We have kind of a smaller senior class and the junior class is a little bit bigger,” said Davekos, “so seeing those new faces and getting to know them as players and individuals has been nice”. However, the challenge that is posed for the coaching staff is where the new faces will fit in the puzzle.

With the loss of seniors, the class of 2024 stepped up and has a standard to maintain for their leadership. “I want to try to be the leaders that I looked up to last year”, said senior, Xander Gleissner.

Genoa-Kingston hasn’t had a losing season since 2014, and they don’t expect to end that streak any time soon. “Obviously we want to make conference champs and have a 9-0 season,” said Gleissner.

Davekos is more than ready to get the season started. When asked what game he has circled on his calendar his response was, “all of them.”

