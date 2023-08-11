The Children’s Place recalls some jeans for potential choking risks

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.
Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.(Phillip Pessar / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Children’s Place is recalling two styles of baby and toddler jeans for a potential choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there have been reports of metal snaps falling off the jeans, posing a risk to young children.

The recall involves baby and toddler boy basic stretch and straight leg jeans sold in sizes 6-9M to 5T with the following style and vendor numbers:

Style WashStyle NumberVendor Number
Dustbowl Wash30223417000541
Telford30223427000541

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.

Anyone with the jeans can return them to any The Children’s Place store for a full refund.

The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near...
The style and vendor numbers can be found on a sewn-in, side-seam label inside the jeans near the left pocket.(The Children's Place)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
Photo of George Whinna.
Retired teacher, George Whinna, celebrated by hundreds of former students after diagnosis
Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Hazmat crews contain leak at Rockford chemical company

Latest News

Get today's top news headlines, your First Alert Forecast to plan your week and sports...
Countdown to kickoff: Genoa-Kingston’s large loss of seniors poses the question, ‘Where will the new faces fit into the puzzle?’
File - A man maneuvers a lift at S. Katzman Produce at the Hunts Point Produce Market on Nov....
Wholesale inflation in US edged up in July from low levels
Warmer temperatures and more rain make it easier for mosquitoes, the vectors responsible for...
Scientists concerned climate change may help spread of West Nile virus
FILE - Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, July...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin says he’s been thinking seriously about becoming an independent