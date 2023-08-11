Boone County Fire Protection District #2 launches ambulance service

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Earlier this week, Boone County Fire Protection District #2 started its first ambulance service, with another ambulance expected to arrive in the near future.

The district was able to acquire these ambulances thanks to a referendum citizens voted on back in April, allowing for the purchase and operation of two ambulances. They will cover around 144 square miles, receiving around 1200 calls per year. District Chief Brian Kunce says his ambulance personnel will be cross-trained to provide medical care and fight fires so they can help out with whatever is needed.

“If we don’t have any patients, or have to do search and rescue, they will flip that role, assist with fire suppression and search and rescue, and once we get that patient out then they will start working on them,” he said.

The vehicles are equipped with things like ALS medications, cardiac monitors, jump bags, and trauma kits. Firefighter Matt Niezgodski was on that first ambulance call and got to the scene of the emergency in three and a half minutes. He’s grateful to the community for helping to pass this referendum.

“Once the second ambulance comes on board it gives us more resources, it’s getting ALS care there faster and overall it’s bringing more manpower to the scene and the ALS equipment that’s needed when minutes are very important,” Niezgodski said.

Obviously, this doesn’t just benefit the people at the station, it benefits the whole community.

“Seconds matter in a crisis and an emergency,” said Charmaine Larson, a Boone County resident.

Larson’s son Colton was a part of the protection district up until his death in 2020. She says not only does she see the district as a family, she also believes that with this service, they will be able to provide top notch care.

“He loved helping people and I think that’s what this department is. You know this takes a special individual to be able to do this job and they all have that,” Larson told 23 News.

