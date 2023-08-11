3-car crash detours traffic on W. Riverside in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A multi-vehicle crash detours traffic Friday in the 3900 of W. Riverside.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt, but first responders were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. for aid.

One vehicle rolled onto its side, while two others were able to pull onto the shoulder after the crash.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

