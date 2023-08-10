23 WIFR’s Storm Resource Guide

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the event of severe weather in your area, below is a list of numbers and other resources you can use to keep you and your family safe.

In the event of an emergency: Call 911

ComEd:

Emergency Number: 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).

Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237)

To report an outage/get restoration information: Text OUT to 26633 (COMED)

Click here to view ComEd’s Outage Map

You can check your outage status by logging into your ComEd account

If you see a downed power line DO NOT approach it

Don’t approach ComEd workers to ask about restoration times as they could be working on dangerous equipment

Customer Service Numbers: Residential: 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661) Spanish: 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237) Business: 1-877-4-COMED-1 (1-877-426-6331) Available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday



Nicor:

Emergency Number: 888-Nicor4U (642-6748) To Report leaks, odors, or other emergencies For residential or commercial Available 24 hours a day

Safety Tips: Severe Weather Safety | Nicor Gas

Call Before You Dig: 8-1-1 OR 800-892-0123 (Illinois’ one-call system) Illinois Law requires you to call at least 48 hours before you dig with mechanized equipment

Customer Service: Number: 888-Nicor4U (642-6748) Email: customercare@nicorgas.com Available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday



Rock Energy Cooperative:

Winnebago County:

Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA): 815-319-6017

Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152

City of Rockford ESDA: 779-500-6529

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office: 815-319-6000

Rockford City Police Department: 815-966-2900

Winnebago County Health Department: 815-720-4000 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday Also their after-hours emergency contact number



Boone County:

Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-547-1715

Illinois State Police District 2: 847-931-2405

Boone County Sheriff’s Office: 815-544-9322 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Boone County Health Department: 815-544-2951 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday



Stephenson County:

Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-599-0344

Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152

Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office: 815-235-8252

Stephenson County Health Department: 815-235-8271

Lee County:

Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-284-3365

Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Phone: 815-284-6631

Lee County Health Department: 815-284-3371 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Lee County Health Department After-Hours Emergency: 815-284-6631

Ogle County:

Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-732-1192

Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152

Ogle County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch: 815-732-2136

Ogle County Health Department Main Office: 815-562-6976 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday



Other Numbers:

Illinois Emergency Management Agency Main Office: 217-782-2700

Illinois Emergency Management Agency 24-Hour Response: 217-782-7860

Emergency Supply Kit (From the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office):

Recommended Items:

Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

Food – at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)

Local maps

Additional Items to Consider:

Prescription medications and glasses

Infant formula and diapers

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container

Cash or traveler’s checks and change

Emergency reference material such as a first aid book or information from www.ready.gov

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.

Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes, coats and sweaters

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper – When diluted nine parts water to one part bleach, bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

