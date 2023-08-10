Two rounds of storms possible Friday across Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are tracking possible severe storm chances across our region for Friday.

We expect to see two rounds of storms. The first is in the morning ending by 10 o’clock, the second is in the afternoon through the evening.

The morning thunderstorms have a slight chance to be severe. Once these storms pass our atmosphere looks to stabilize.

The stabilization of our atmosphere in the early morning is the big question mark for the afternoon through evening storm chances. For thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon our atmosphere needs to destabilize. The exact timing of destabilization plays a big role in if we will even see thunderstorms tomorrow evening. We have most of the ingredients for severe storms but this may prevent storms all together.

If thunderstorms develop we can see damaging winds, large hail, flash flooding, and even a tornado or two.

We will update as we get more information and warn you if any warnings are issued.

