Tennessee man arrested after posting video with explosives, officials say

Agents found three pipe bombs, two Molotov cocktails, one handgun with tampered serial number, and ammunition. (WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said it worked with Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives agents to apprehend an unstable man who was in possession of explosive chemicals in Tennessee, WSMV reports.

Deputies say they received a tip Monday about a video posted online of a man saying, “Hey ATF, let me know if this is legal. A pound of Tannerite, a pipe bomb and a wine bottle full of diesel.”

Officials identified the man in the video as 30-year-old Levi Flatt of Putnam County, Tennessee. ATF agents were contacted, it was determined that Flatt had enough materials to make a bomb, and a search warrant was issued.

Later that same day, two ATF agents said they observed Flatt drive away from his home in a white Chevrolet van. The agents followed the van to the Putnam County Highway Department parking lot and then to Walmart where he purchased a propane tank. After leaving the Walmart parking lot, the agents observed Flatt was traveling in the direction of the Putnam County Fairgrounds, so deputies moved in to perform a stop.

During his arrest, agents said Flatt admitted the explosive device from the video was inside the van in a blue cooler. The Tennessee Highway Patrol bomb squad was called to the scene and used a recovery robot to inspect the vehicle.

The search uncovered three pipe bombs, two Molotov cocktails, one handgun with tampered serial number, approximately 160 rounds of ammunition, a flak jacket and a shield, officials said. Flatt’s mother’s home in Baxter was also searched, which is his known residence.

Flatt was booked late Monday and charged with possession of prohibited weapons and alteration of serial numbers. He is being held without bond and is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 16.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Hazmat crews work to contain leak at Rockford chemical company
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
Matthew Jackson, 26, was found dead after a head-on collision near McDonald Road and Sage Hen...
Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash

Latest News

United States' Phil Mickelson plays his tee shot on the 4th hole during the second day of the...
Phil Mickelson has wagered more than $1 billion, according to book by renowned gambler Billy Walters
President Joe Biden exits Air Force One after landing at Roland R. Wright Air National Guard...
White House to ask Congress for $13 billion more to fund Ukraine war, $12 billion for disaster fund, AP source says
Firefighters in Willoughby, Ohio, had to deal with an angry bird in a soccer net on Aug. 9.
Owl tangled in a soccer net rescued
FILE - Valet Walt Nauta hands former President Donald Trump an umbrella before he speaks at...
Trump valet pleads not guilty in classified documents case; property manager’s arraignment postponed
In this undated photo provided by El Roi Haiti, Alix Dorsainvil, right, poses with her husband,...
Aid organization says US nurse and daughter freed after abduction in Haiti are healthy and unharmed