RPS 205 hosting summer hiring event Thursday

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Public Schools is looking to fill more positions and will host its final hiring event of the summer Thursday.

The job fair is from 9 a.m. to noon at East High School’s field house. District staff says turnout for previous events has been strong, but they’re looking to fill more positions.

“The job fair that we had in July, we had about 150 members of the community show up, and with that I think we filled roughly about 80 positions,” said RPS 205 Director of Recruitment Jason Pope. “We’d just love to see a great turnout from our community members to come help supports our students and give them a great school year.”

A wide range of jobs are available, from teaching positions to maintenance and security. Some also offer sign-on bonuses, including paraprofessional openings and other hard-to-fill teaching vacancies.

To view open positions for RPS 205, visit their online job board.

