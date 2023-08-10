Rockford Fire: Viking Chemical leak poses ‘no threat to the community’

Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of 18th Avenue in Rockford along with a distinct odor.(Miriam Nesemeier)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders say a leak on August 9 at a Rockford chemical company poses no threat to the community after crews spent several hours making sure the hazardous material was contained.

The Rockford Fire Department says five people were treated for inhalation after they were called to the 1800 block of 18th Avenue for a report of what looked like yellow smoke coming from the business.

Two of the people treated were taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to authorities.

The scene was cleared just before 5 p.m. after firefighters turned the hazmat situation over to a third-party clean-up entity.

