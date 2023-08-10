Rockford area artists discuss possible impact of AI on their work

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As artificial intelligence becomes more advanced, workers in every industry are finding ways to make use of it. However, for artists, it could have a huge impact, with A.I. art generators popping all over the internet. These generators allow people to type in any prompt they can think of, and then the website turns that thought into art.

“As artists I think it’s important that we delve into learning about the capabilities of A.I., and how it will effect us as artists,” said local artist Lisa Frost.

Frost has just finished up her mural in Loves Park. She thinks that with the emergence of artificial intelligence, it’s becoming easier for us to create art through a computer rather than with our hands. However, she doesn’t believe it will have the same effect as something created by a person.

“Something a computer doesn’t have is an imagination, and the ideas have to come from somewhere,” she said.

However, Frost does believe A.I. does have its place in art, whether it’s used to help our creative juices flow, or allowing us to discover colors we didn’t even know about.

“I’m really for the technology and the advancements it makes are pretty cool. My only hindrance as an educator i that kids are using it to cheat. Turn in a project, use it in their digital portfolio,” said Rockford Lutheran art teacher, Greg Haut.

Haut says he’s going to be wary of his students using it to get ahead in his classes, but he also thinks it can help. In a world where math doesn’t have to be done in our heads anymore and where writers have spellcheck, why can’t artists use help as well?

“How cool would it be if you used that as your new source image? What if I went up to it and I said “I need a hand coming out of the ocean” well it does it on my computer but then I go back and I paint it,” he said.

Haut doesn’t think it should go in museums, or fetch high prices, but he does think A.I. has a role to play in the future of art.

“I actually think it’s going to drive the price of handmade up. Which will keep the market still at a valuable meaning to all artists,” he told 23 News.

In fact, Hauts students will be playing with it during the upcoming Artscene to see how creative their minds can get with the use of this technology.

