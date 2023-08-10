Retired teacher, George Whinna, celebrated by hundreds of former students after diagnosis

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hundreds of former Rockford public school students unite from all over the country to lift up a retired teacher after he receives a shocking medical diagnosis.

More than 400 of those former students flooded Facebook with words of support, love and disbelief after it was revealed their former world history teacher, George Whinna, 81, was dying of liver and kidney failure.

“No. No that’s just not right. You know, like we can’t just have two weeks,” said Kurt Hathaway, West Rockford High School class of 1977.

“My heart sunk. I literally changed clothes and went straight to the hospital. I was probably there in 10 minutes after finding out,” said Shawn Collins, West Rockford High School class of 1985.

It’s been decades since Kurt and Shawn walked the hallways of West High School in Rockford, but there are many things they still remember vividly. Some of those memories include George who brought his lessons to life by taking them on international adventures.

Over the course of 22 years, George would take a field trip with his students once a year to somewhere in the world where he could immerse them in the culture. These field trips ranged from within the country like Washington D.C. to Seattle, out of the country to places like Spain, Germany, Italy and London. He even did a couple cruises with his students as well.

Many of his former students consider these field trips to be the highlight of their time with George, including Kurt and Shawn.

“The person you had the privilege of talking to today is the same person I remember even from school. Just a warm heart, kind guy,” said Collins.

George has been enjoying life after he retired in 2001. Spending his days photographing beautiful landscapes and walks of life. He even kept up with his daily food reviews, where he would post on Facebook a review of his meal at a new restaurant. Many of his former students say they looked forward to these food reviews each time he posted.

Until recently though when his world turned upside down after doctors told him his kidneys are failing.

“When he told me maybe two weeks. I thought, well we got a lot to do,” George recalls, “It’s time to get all my ducks in order.”

George had first visited the doctor back in December for his heart after he began having trouble breathing and walking became a workout. No red flags were raised too much, but fast forward to June 2023 when he went back only to find out his liver was failing. Doctors informed him this can happen when your blood pressure runs to high in people with cardiovascular issues. His kidney levels were also low but not a concern.

George was sent back to the hospital a little after June where doctors put him on dialysis after they discovered his kidney levels were in a dangerous zone. He returned for another visit just last week. This is when it was revealed to him that dialysis was not working and his kidney levels were not improving...he only had two weeks left to live.

The news got around to former students quickly, kicking everyone in gear to support George and surround him with love and happiness.

Along with Kurt and Shawn, many of his former students live in different places across the country, and now a handful of them have traveled back to Rockford to extend their love and support.

“It’s just so humbling to see all of these people take the time, make the effort, bring lots of little things like flowers,” George expresses.

Most of Georges belongings will be handed-off to his former students. These items range from his pen collection to his photography to his books and even his Egyptian artifact replicas.

“I’m not sad, I’m not depressed. If anything I feel better in a long time because this doesn’t scare me,” said George, “Enjoy life. Learn from life. Spread your wings.”

“We love you George,” said Collins.

“We do love you George,” said Hathaway.

If you know George, he is still accepting visits from anyone who wants to see him this week.

A vigil will also be held for George this Friday at his home.

