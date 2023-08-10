Property assessments to be mailed, published in Winnebago County

Property assessment
Property assessment(MGN)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Property owners in Winnebago County will soon see a notice of assessment in the mail.

Taxpayers will also be able to find assessments published in local newspapers where the property is located.

“It’s important to keep in mind that while the assessed value of your property may increase a certain percentage, it does not necessarily mean that your tax bill is going to increase by that same percentage,” Tom Hodges said, Winnebago County Supervisor of Assessments.

A 30-day window allows taxpayers to file a Property Assessment Complaint with the Winnebago County Board of Review. Complaints must be postmarked by the deadline or they will not be considered.

Assessed Values directly correlate with non-farmland, open-market, real estate sales within a given jurisdiction and are required by law to reflect a median assessment level of 33 1/3% of fair market value.

More information can be found on our website or by calling 815-319-4463.

“As the tax base continues to increase, driven by both new development as well as the recent housing market, many taxing districts throughout Winnebago County have made a concerted effort to hold their levies flat, which in turn has resulted in declining tax rates,” Hodges said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Hazmat crews work to contain leak at Rockford chemical company
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
Matthew Jackson, 26, was found dead after a head-on collision near McDonald Road and Sage Hen...
Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash

Latest News

New sign
Oregon School District unveils new digital sign
Perryville Road bridge replacement project
I-39 closures expected in new phase of bridge construction
RPS 205 hiring event Thursday
Rockford Public Schools to host hiring event Thursday
Photo of George Whinna.
Retired teacher, George Whinna, celebrated by hundreds of former students after diagnosis