Property assessments to be mailed, published in Winnebago County

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Property owners in Winnebago County will soon see a notice of assessment in the mail.

Taxpayers will also be able to find assessments published in local newspapers where the property is located.

“It’s important to keep in mind that while the assessed value of your property may increase a certain percentage, it does not necessarily mean that your tax bill is going to increase by that same percentage,” Tom Hodges said, Winnebago County Supervisor of Assessments.

A 30-day window allows taxpayers to file a Property Assessment Complaint with the Winnebago County Board of Review. Complaints must be postmarked by the deadline or they will not be considered.

Assessed Values directly correlate with non-farmland, open-market, real estate sales within a given jurisdiction and are required by law to reflect a median assessment level of 33 1/3% of fair market value.

More information can be found on our website or by calling 815-319-4463.

“As the tax base continues to increase, driven by both new development as well as the recent housing market, many taxing districts throughout Winnebago County have made a concerted effort to hold their levies flat, which in turn has resulted in declining tax rates,” Hodges said.

