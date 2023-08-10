Oregon School District unveils new digital sign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Oregon School District (OCUSD) unveiled its new digital sign to keep the community informed about school events, achievements, and important announcements.

The successful fundraising campaign was initiated by Bill Nesemeier, the Buildings and Grounds Director, with the help of local businesses. The ribbon-cutting event celebrated the state-of-the-art digital marquee but also the collaborative effort of dedicated sponsors.

“We’ve needed this new sign for a long time so when the opportunity came up, I looked for every chance to work with local businesses to raise funds for the construction and installation of the digital marquee,” said Bill Nesemeier, buildings and grounds director of OCUSD 220. “We are so thankful for our sponsors who played an instrumental role in making this visionary project a reality for our school district.”

The sponsors who supported the Oregon School District’s digital sign project were Martin & Company, Ehmen Plumbing & Heating & Electric & Cooling, Woods Equipment, E.D. Etnyre & Co., and Wolbers.

Tom Mahoney, OCUSD 220 superintendent said, “It’s a great way for us to communicate any events that are going on. Highlight anything that we really want to make sure we are highlighting to staff and community. We have a tremendous amount of traffic come through this area on a daily basis. So, it’s really going to help just enhance our communication.”

