Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police release body camera footage from the night he died.

Lynette Smith, Bell’s mother, opens up about her son, saying he was trying to turn his life around before his death.

“He was my baby, that was my youngest son,” said Smith, “I lived for that boy, and he lived for me.”

Smith is seeking answers from state troopers who were present at the scene and didn’t immediately call for an ambulance when Lamar Bell repeatedly asked for one on July 17, the day that he died.

“It’s heartbreaking, it is so heartbreaking for me to have to watch that video and watch my baby lay there like that,” said Smith, “There’s way more that you can do instead of leaving him handcuffed on the ground.”

ISP release a statement responding to Smith’s concerns, saying:

“ISP follows general standards of care prescribed by law and policy, developed by health care professionals. Officers are trained to remain calm, assess the situation, gather information and act accordingly. By law, ISP officers must, as soon as reasonably practical, determine if a person is injured, whether as a result of a use of force or otherwise, and render medical aid and assistance consistent with training and request emergency medical assistance if necessary. Mr. Bell gave several conflicting answers as to his consumption of narcotics and twice stated he did not truly need an ambulance, which further delayed the determination that an ambulance was needed.”

Smith also claims she was not contacted by state police about watching the released footage, saying she saw her son die the same day as the world.

“7 people were here, where are their body cams? Where are their dashboard cams? You’re not showing us any of that, you’re just showing us the one that you want us to see. You bleeped out the police cussing at him, you bleeped out all of that stuff.”

In response, Illinois State Police say:

“ISP officially released videos of the traffic stop on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. On July 18, 2023, the day after the incident, ISP reached out to Mr. Bell’s family. To be respectful, ISP made repeated attempts over several weeks to reach the family and give them the opportunity to view the video before it was publicly released. ISP was able to meet with Mr. Bell’s family on August 8, 2023.”

On July 17, Lamar Bell was stopped by a state trooper, where narcotics were discovered in his car. Bell began to show signs of drug ingestion, later admitting he had swallowed cocaine. An ambulance transported Bell to Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death was caused by an overdose.

