Janesville-based SHINE announces layoffs, days after announcing nuclear fusion breakthrough

Just days after claiming to have made a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology, SHINE Technologies reveals a round of layoffs.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Just days after claiming to have made a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology, SHINE Technologies reveals a round of layoffs.

In a series of notices posted Tuesday on the Department of Workforce Development website, the Janesville-based company revealed immediate layoffs of nearly five dozen workers. The cuts include a wide range of positions with SHINE, ranging from a vice president and including multiple engineers and support staff.

“This is a reflection of difficult market conditions intersecting with challenging long-term projects,” founder and CEO Greg Piefer. “We are grateful for the contributions made by our team and are committed to ensuring that they are supported through this transition.”

The company blamed the loss of the 59 jobs on cash flow concerns caused by a lack of financing and investment. Its letter to the state workforce agency, SHINE indicated it had been seeking funding and attributed the limited notice to “unforeseeable business circumstances and its inability to obtain other financing.”

Affected workers were let go with two-months-pay and benefits, according to the SHINE letter.

“These changes reflect our laser-focus on getting SHINE to a self-sustaining, cash-flowing state with our imaging, radiation effects testing and therapeutics businesses,” Pfeifer continued. “Success here will make our company less sensitive to market conditions that are out of our control.”

Five days prior to the announced job cuts, the company claimed a breakthrough in nuclear fusion technology, which creates energy by combining atoms. According to its statement, the company said it demonstrated clearly visible Chernkov radiation produced by nuclear fusion.

SHINE believes it is the first time in in history that has been done.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

