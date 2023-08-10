IceHogs sign F Anders Bjork to AHL contract

Bjork heads to Rockford with 225 NHL games under his belt
Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) sends the puck past Boston Bruins' Anders Bjork (10)...
Carolina Hurricanes' Brett Pesce (22) sends the puck past Boston Bruins' Anders Bjork (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(WITN)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Days after losing F Luke Philp for a significant time due to an Achilles surgery, the IceHogs have reloaded their top line as they signed F Anders Bjork to an AHL contract.

The Mequon, Wisconsin native was acquired by the Blackhawks on March 2 ahead of the NHL trade deadline. In six years as a pro, Bjork has played in 225 NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, and Chicago Blackhawks. Last year, Bjork played in 14 NHL games along with 42 AHL games with the Rochester Americans.

In his 42 games with Rochester, Bjork posted eight goals and 17 assists. The IceHogs begin their season in just over two months when they open their season on October 13th in San Jose.

