I-39 closures expected in new phase of bridge construction

By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Drivers who take I-39 near Perryville Road in Cherry Valley may need to reroute, as crews start the latest phase of construction on a replacement bridge.

Construction is expected to start Monday, August 14 and wrap up Thursday, August 17. Lanes will be shut down going both directions for up to 20 minutes at a time during the overnight hours. There will be no detour route.

This is part of a $247 million replacement project to improve I-39 by US 20, Harrison Avenue and Blackhawk Road. The Perryville replacement will costs $7.9 million.

