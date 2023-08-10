Firefighters celebrate decades of donuts at Boone County Fair

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - For 45 years, Boone County Fire District No. 2 has been serving up delicious donuts at the Boone County Fairgrounds.

What began with a single fryer in a small tent in 1978 has grown into a fast-selling donut stand that regulars never want to miss. All of the donuts are fan favorites, topped with tons and tons of sprinkles. Women’s Auxiliary President Michelle Dixon says that her favorite donut is their cinnamon sugar.

For Dixon, firefighting is a family affair. Her husband, father-in-law and brother-in-law all serve or have served on the department making the donut stand a special event for her.

“Now we’re open from 6 a.m. to 10 or 11 o’clock at night. We sell over 400 dozen a day so that’s a lot of frying, decorating and selling, but it’s all worth it.” Dixon says.

Proceeds from the donuts sold go towards equipment and tools for their firetrucks and station, as well as rescue gear that previously allowed them to start a dive team. All of the money goes back to the firefighters to update and improve the department to keep the community safe.

Community members return every year to the fair to get at least one of the tasty treats. There is always a line full of eager eaters waiting to get their hands on a donut. Jordan Andrews makes it a tradition to stop by the Boone County Fair and visit the firefighter’s stand each year. Her favorite donut is chocolate frosting with sprinkles, but she thinks they’re all pretty good.

“I was really close with one of the firefighters that passed away a couple years ago, so I definitely think that it hits close to home,” Andrews says. “I’ll keep coming back to support them as well.”

District No. 2 Women’s Auxiliary is holding its 10th and final “Light Your Fire 5K” on September 17 in Spencer Park. Dubbed “The Final Call”, the run supports OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center Burn Unit, the Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and other related organizations.

“I want to make it our biggest and best,” says Dixon. “And get as many runners as possible.”

You can sign up to run at runsignup.com.

For 45 years, Boone County Fire District No. 2 Association has been serving up delicious donuts...
