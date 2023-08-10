Countdown to Kickoff: E-Rabs boast young yet experienced group for 2023

East is set to have only four seniors year this year
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For East football, much hasn’t changed as they enter year 10 under head coach Garry Griffin.

“We’re going to play football the E-rab way, and be as tough as we can and try and beat you 6-0,″ Griffin said.

And there isn’t much changing for the roster as much of last year’s young group returns with much more experience heading into 2023.

“I just want to see how we’re all going to develop,” East senior RB Javius Catlin said, “Because last year we ain’t really have the best team so and I know that’s because we had younger guys so we’ll see how we build on and build on forward.”

Catlin is just one of four East seniors this year and the standout could end his time at East as the NIC-10′s all-time leading rusher. And while there will be a lot of attention paid to East’s running backs, Griffin has his eyes on a different group on offense.

“I’m always looking forward to seeing our offensive line work,” Griffin said. “and our running backs, and we’ve been pretty fortunate, we’ve had 17 kids playing in college last year and one in the NFL (Miami G Robert Jones), and they’re all skilled kids or linemen.”

