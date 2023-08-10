Community reacts as details emerge in child porn case against Dakota coach

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Dakota residents say they’re disgusted as more details emerge in the case of Daniel Sheets, the teacher and coach accused of child pornography.

“I’m very disappointed,” said David Dornink, who’s known Sheets for several years. “From what I’ve been hearing, I cannot believe that this kind of stuff happened.”

Dornink had nothing but respect for Sheets, but when he learned the 37-year-old was arrested on Aug. 2, that respect was shattered.

“I do feel sorry for him,” he said. “I think he definitely needs help.”

Dornink was even more disgusted when he learned that court documents show that the victims in the case lived at the same address as sheets at the time of his alleged offenses.

“Frightful, knowing what he did to his family,” Dornink said. “That’s disturbing. Very disturbing.”

Former football players who took the field for Sheets say he was a tough but fair coach and that the allegations against him came as a complete shock.

”He was well liked,” said Tug Dornink. “All the kids enjoyed him.”

Tug Dornink graduated from Dakota High School in 2023 and ran track and played football for sheets for four years. He said he’s disappointed about the charges against his former coach and teacher.

”He was everything everyone asked for in a teacher,” he said. “He was there. If you were having a bad day, he’d try to cheer you up.”

Tug says he knows Sheets is considered innocent until proven guilty but, like the rest of the community, he’s wrestling with many emotions.

“It’s shocking. I did not see it.”

Aside from seven counts of child pornography, Sheets is accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom and recording a video “for the purpose of viewing the body of [the victim].”

Sheets appeared in court on Aug. 4 and had his bond reduced from $500,000 to $100,000. He later posted $10,000 and was released.

