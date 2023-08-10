23 WIFR’s Storm Resource Guide
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the event of severe weather in your area, below is a list of numbers and other resources you can use to keep you and your family safe.
In the event of an emergency: Call 911
ComEd:
- Emergency Number: 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661).
- Spanish-speaking customers should call 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237)
- To report an outage/get restoration information: Text OUT to 26633 (COMED)
- Click here to view ComEd’s Outage Map
- You can check your outage status by logging into your ComEd account
- If you see a downed power line DO NOT approach it
- Don’t approach ComEd workers to ask about restoration times as they could be working on dangerous equipment
- Customer Service Numbers:
- Residential: 1-800-EDISON-1 (1-800-334-7661)
- Spanish: 1-800-95-LUCES (1-800-955-8237)
- Business: 1-877-4-COMED-1 (1-877-426-6331)
- Available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday
Nicor:
- Emergency Number: 888-Nicor4U (642-6748)
- To Report leaks, odors, or other emergencies
- For residential or commercial
- Available 24 hours a day
- Safety Tips: Severe Weather Safety | Nicor Gas
- Call Before You Dig: 8-1-1 OR 800-892-0123 (Illinois’ one-call system)
- Illinois Law requires you to call at least 48 hours before you dig with mechanized equipment
- Customer Service:
- Number: 888-Nicor4U (642-6748)
- Email: customercare@nicorgas.com
- Available 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
Rock Energy Cooperative:
- Call 866-752-4550 to report an outage/emergency
- Outage Map: Current Reported Outages | Rock Energy Cooperative
Winnebago County:
- Emergency Services and Disaster Agency (ESDA): 815-319-6017
- Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152
- City of Rockford ESDA: 779-500-6529
- Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office: 815-319-6000
- Rockford City Police Department: 815-966-2900
- Winnebago County Health Department: 815-720-4000
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Also their after-hours emergency contact number
Boone County:
- Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-547-1715
- Illinois State Police District 2: 847-931-2405
- Boone County Sheriff’s Office: 815-544-9322
- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Boone County Health Department: 815-544-2951
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Stephenson County:
- Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-599-0344
- Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152
- Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office: 815-235-8252
- Stephenson County Health Department: 815-235-8271
Lee County:
- Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-284-3365
- Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152
- Lee County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Phone: 815-284-6631
- Lee County Health Department: 815-284-3371
- 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Lee County Health Department After-Hours Emergency: 815-284-6631
Ogle County:
- Emergency Management Agency (EMA): 815-732-1192
- Illinois State Police District 16: 815-239-1152
- Ogle County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch: 815-732-2136
- Ogle County Health Department Main Office: 815-562-6976
- 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
Other Numbers:
- Illinois Emergency Management Agency Main Office: 217-782-2700
- Illinois Emergency Management Agency 24-Hour Response: 217-782-7860
Emergency Supply Kit (From the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office):
Recommended Items:
- Water: one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation
- Food – at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries for both
- Flashlight and extra batteries
- First aid kit
- Whistle to signal for help
- Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
- Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
- Can opener for food (if kit contains canned food)
- Local maps
Additional Items to Consider:
- Prescription medications and glasses
- Infant formula and diapers
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records in a waterproof, portable container
- Cash or traveler’s checks and change
- Emergency reference material such as a first aid book or information from www.ready.gov
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person.
- Complete change of clothing including a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes, coats and sweaters
- Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper – When diluted nine parts water to one part bleach, bleach can be used as a disinfectant. Or in an emergency, you can use it to treat water by using 16 drops of regular household liquid bleach per gallon of water. Do not use scented, color safe or bleaches with added cleaners.
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates and plastic utensils, paper towels
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.