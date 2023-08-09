US 20 westbound near Cherry Valley closed

CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The westbound lanes of US 20 in Cherry Valley are closed Wednesday.

Boone County Fire officials say a semi-truck rolled over on the road’s shoulder near the Winnebago/Boone County line around 5:30 a.m., causing the closure. The driver of the truck was brought to the hospital with minor injuries, after a 25-minute extrication effort.

Drivers can expect delays on this stretch of road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

