US 20 westbound near Cherry Valley closed

Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning(Boone County Fire Protection District 2)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The westbound lanes of US 20 in Cherry Valley are closed Wednesday.

Boone County Fire officials say a semi-truck rolled over on the road’s shoulder near the Winnebago/Boone County line around 5:30 a.m., causing the closure. The driver of the truck was brought to the hospital with minor injuries, after a 25-minute extrication effort.

Drivers can expect delays on this stretch of road.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

