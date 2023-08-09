Rockford police: 14-year-old boy faces weapons charges

Rockford SCOPE officers recovered a loaded .22 rifle from the teen's possession.
Rockford SCOPE officers recovered a loaded .22 rifle from the teen's possession.(Rockford Police Department)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A teenage boy faces weapons charges after Rockford police say they found a loaded gun on him.

On Tuesday, SCOPE officers were in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue when they saw two teen boys standing in front of an apartment building.

Police say the boys spotted the officers and took off, but after a foot chase, the 14-year-old was found with a loaded .22 rifle in his possession.

The teen was taken to juvenile detention and faces unlawful possession of a firearm and four counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

