PSC: Southern Wisconsin’s new area code launches next month

Southern Wisconsin is just over a month away from getting its new area code, the agency that oversees the state’s utilities revealed Tuesday afternoon.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Starting September 15, some people in southwest and southcentral Wisconsin will receive 353 numbers as the available ones for the 608-area code are expected to run out early next year, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin explained. A list of some of the affected communities is below.

Anyone who already has a 608 number will keep it, while the 353-area code will be used when new phone numbers are issued. PSC wrote in its statement, “[a]ll current customers will retain their existing telephone numbers and will continue to dial and receive calls without change.”

The PSC noted that, even with the new area code, the price of calls will not change. What is considered long distance and local calls will remain the same after September.

The region is not the first one in Wisconsin to use two area codes. In fact, once it goes into effect, only the Milwaukee-area (414) and its extended suburbs (262) will use only one. In most of north and northwestern Wisconsin, uses 715 and 534, while the Green Bay area and the eastern part of the state down past Sheboygan is assigned 920 and 274.

Some of the cities receiving the 353-area code:

  • Beloit
  • Janesville
  • La Crosse
  • Madison
  • Middleton
  • Monroe
  • Platteville
  • Stoughton
  • Sun Prairie
  • Wisconsin Dells.

The PSC notes the traditional three-digit numbers for emergencies and information, like 911, will not change either. Those numbers include (descriptions provide by NANPA, a neutral third-party tasked with area code numbering):

No.Purpose
211Community Information and Referral Services
311Non-Emergency Police and Other Governmental Services
411Local Directory Assistance
511Traffic and Transportation Information (US); Provision of Weather and Traveller Information Services (Canada)
611Repair Service
711Telecommunications Relay Service
811Access to One Call Services to Protect Pipeline and Utilities from Excavation Damage (US); Non-Urgent Teletriage Services (Canada)
911Emergency
988Suicide and Crisis Hotline

