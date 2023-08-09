Pickleball craze still sweeping the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There are more than 36 million pickleball players in the United States, making it the fastest growing sport in the country.

The craze is also sweeping the stateline.

”With the ages of about 20, and we’ve even had little kids here, but 20 on up to 83,” said Rockford pickleball player Mike Henry of the group of pickleballers he plays with every week. “We’ve got that in our group.”

It typically takes a beginner just a couple of weeks to learn the ins and outs of pickleball, however, people familiar with racquet sports like ping pong and tennis usually have an easier time.

”You can tell who’s usually been playing that sport because they fit in faster and they know the timing and hand-eye coordination,” Henry said.

Local resident Patti Sowers got hooked on the sport 13 years ago and started the area’s first pickleball group.

”I talked to my friend, Cindy, and I said, ‘Hey, let’s go down and take lessons at Sinnissippi Park,’” Sowers said.

Sowers and Henry now play with three days a week with between 60 and 80 players.

”There 50 new pickleball facilities being built every month across the nation,” said Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Vice President Lindsay Arellano. “There are over 63 pickleball courts in our region”

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.