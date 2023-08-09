Modest warming trend to continue Wednesday, beyond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday in the Stateline brought a modest uptick in temperatures, as well as the first measurable rainfall in the month of August.

Before showers began around midday, temperatures had reached the lower 80s over the entire region. It was the first time in four days in which the mercury reached the 80° mark in Rockford, and it’ll be quite some time until we see another daytime high in the 70s.

While Wednesday looks to be a rather cloudy day, especially in the afternoon, sunshine won’t be entirely absent. A weak disturbance passing just to our south may bring a few showers and thunderstorms our way in the afternoon hours, especially along and south of Interstate 88. Elsewhere, more scattered activity is possible on a hit or miss basis. Despite the cloudiness and the threat for spells of wet weather, our temperatures should reach 82°.

Wednesday is to start off quietly, though clouds are due in by midday, if not sooner. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms are possible Wednesday, especially along and south of I-88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers may persist in scattered fashion through early Wednesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It’s important to note that though thunder and lightning are possible, severe weather is not a concern for us on Wednesday.

Thursday’s looking to be quite pleasant, with abundant sunshine and temperatures topping out at 84°. While certainly warmer, it’ll be quite comfortable thanks to a relatively gusty northwesterly breeze.

Bright sunshine is to dominate on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Warmer, more humid air returns Friday with a fairly decent chance for showers and storms. Before the arrival of any storminess, temperatures are to top out in the middle 80s.

