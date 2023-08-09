Hazmat crews work to contain leak at Rockford chemical company

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazardous material crews are on the scene Wednesday of Viking Chemical Company in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue in Rockford.

Crews dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. in response to a chemical leak. Authorities have not confirmed which chemical they are dealing with.

Rockford officials ask the public to avoid the area while crews work the scene.

The city of Rockford tweeted about the incident just after 2:30 p.m.

LEAK AT VIKING CHEMICAL: Rockford Fire is on the scene of a leak at Viking Chemical. We’re working to contain the leak and encouraging traffic to avoid the area until further notice. — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) August 9, 2023

Neighbors about a block away on 17th Avenue report seeing dark, yellow smoke in the sky and a distinct smell in the air.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.