Hazmat crews contain leak at Rockford chemical company

By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A chemical leak Wednesday is contained after Hazardous Materials crews were called to Viking Chemical Company in Rockford.

First responders dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of 18th Avenue for reports of thick yellow smoke coming from the building.

Neighbors about a block away on 17th Avenue reported a distinct smell of chlorine or bleach in the air. Authorities did not release the name of the chemical but were on site until just after 5 p.m. The public was asked to avoid the area while crews were on scene.

The city of Rockford tweeted about the incident just after 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
The family of 33-year-old Lamar Bell want answers and clarity after Illinois State Police...
Lamar Bell’s mother questions state police about his death
Matthew Jackson, 26, was found dead after a head-on collision near McDonald Road and Sage Hen...
Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash

Latest News

Property assessment
Property assessments to be mailed, published in Winnebago County
New sign
Oregon School District unveils new digital sign
Perryville Road bridge replacement project
I-39 closures expected in new phase of bridge construction
RPS 205 hiring event Thursday
Rockford Public Schools to host hiring event Thursday
Photo of George Whinna.
Retired teacher, George Whinna, celebrated by hundreds of former students after diagnosis