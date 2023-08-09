Hazmat crews contain leak at Rockford chemical company

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A chemical leak Wednesday is contained after Hazardous Materials crews were called to Viking Chemical Company in Rockford.

First responders dispatched around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 block of 18th Avenue for reports of thick yellow smoke coming from the building.

Neighbors about a block away on 17th Avenue reported a distinct smell of chlorine or bleach in the air. Authorities did not release the name of the chemical but were on site until just after 5 p.m. The public was asked to avoid the area while crews were on scene.

The city of Rockford tweeted about the incident just after 2:30 p.m.

LEAK AT VIKING CHEMICAL: Rockford Fire is on the scene of a leak at Viking Chemical. We’re working to contain the leak and encouraging traffic to avoid the area until further notice. — City of Rockford (@CityofRockford) August 9, 2023

