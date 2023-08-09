Hazmat crews called to Rockford chemical company
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Hazardous material crews are on the scene Wednesday of Viking Chemical Company in the 1800 block of 18th Avenue in Rockford.
Crews dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. in response to a possible chemical spill.
No word yet on the situation, or if there are any injuries. Neighbors about a block away on 17th Avenue report seeing dark, yellow smoke in the sky and a distinct smell in the air.
23 News has a crew on scene.
This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.
