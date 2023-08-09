Fog Early then Partly Cloudy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After the fog we go on to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80′s. Slight chance of showers this afternoon and early evening. Beautiful tomorrow with highs in the middle to low 80′s. We want to First Alert you to Friday for the potential of strong/severe storms by afternoon/evening. Perfect on Saturday with highs in the middle 80′s.

