Fog Early then Partly Cloudy

Fog Early then Partly Cloudy
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After the fog we go on to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 80′s. Slight chance of showers this afternoon and early evening. Beautiful tomorrow with highs in the middle to low 80′s. We want to First Alert you to Friday for the potential of strong/severe storms by afternoon/evening. Perfect on Saturday with highs in the middle 80′s.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Matthew Jackson, 26, was found dead after a head-on collision near McDonald Road and Sage Hen...
Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash
Burglary investigation
Three arrested in string of Belvidere, Cherry Valley burglaries
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

Fog Early then Partly Cloudy
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--8/9/23
Wednesday is to start off quietly, though clouds are due in by midday, if not sooner.
Modest warming trend to continue Wednesday, beyond
MARK WIFR 8-8-23
Scattered afternoon storms across the Rockford region
Scattered afternoon storms across the Rockford region