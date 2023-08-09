Education summit teaches school staff to spot abuse, trafficking

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Recognizing the signs of child abuse or trafficking is crucial, especially for teachers who see children every day outside the home. That’s why the City of Rockford brings educators together every year before school starts to remind them of the warning signs that a child may be in trouble. Experts say schools should be a safe haven for all students.

“Often times we have the misconception that trafficking happens with a stranger and we’re really aware that’s not actually the case,” explained Emily Schmidt with the City of Rockford. “In most cases it’s a familial situation or somebody known to that survivor.”

Mickey Swart was an English teacher for 44 years and says she built strong connections with her students. That’s why certain behaviors in one of her students set off alarms.

“Another teacher and I had suspected that a student was being trafficked,” remembered Swart. “Her attendance was on and off. When she was there she sometimes was sleepy.”

She says educators need to look out for those red flags, which can range from behavioral changes, to a drop in grades, or avoiding activities they once enjoyed. Swart believes summits like the one Tuesday are crucial.

“We’re seeing a lot of abuse happen online. We’re seeing parental abuse, familial abuse and really being able to identify the warning signs is going to be crucial but then how do we follow that up,” she added.

Swart says that former student was rescued from her traffickers, and to her knowledge is in a safe place.

If you think someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call 888-373-7888 or visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline’s website.

