Beloit man who’s been busted for drugs many times heading to federal prison

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) – A Beloit man’s only real job over the past 20 years was selling drugs and, over that time, he kept dealing larger and larger amounts, a federal judge alleged while sentencing him on Tuesday.

Depronce Burnett was convicted multiple times and had multiple chances to take his life in a different direction, Judge William Conley explained. The judge pointed out Burnett had multiple chance to change the direction of his life and, instead, chose to sell more and more, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported in its statement on the sentencing.

Calling Burnett, 44, a public threat and stating he already did damage to his community, Conley sentenced him to 11 years in federal prison, the Justice Dept. said. The sentence came after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to possession with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Conley explained his sentence was needed because none of the times he was previously sentenced for drug-related charges seems to have dissuaded him from doing it again.

Multiple Previous Convictions in Wisconsin

The federal sentence comes after a slew of state convictions. Court records show he has been convicted in Wisconsin on drug-related charges at least six times and still has another open case against him that was filed in Rock Co. court and is still ongoing.

The current case includes four distinct possession with the intent to deliver charges, one each for cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, and THC. In addition to the drug charges, he is also accused of child abuse with the intent to cause great bodily harm as well as strangulation and suffocation.

That case appears to have earned a specific mention by the Janesville Police Department in its 2021 annual report. Under the report’s section detailing notable cases is an entry about an arrest of Depronce Burnett and alleged he was linked to multiple drug overdose deaths.

According to the report, Burnett was arrested after a search of his home turned up 36 ounces of methamphetamine, four ounces of cocaine, three ounces of fentanyl, as well as $89,000 in cash. It noted that the U.S. Attorney’s Office took over that case.

Burnett’s Wife Convicted on Drug Charge

When federal prosecutors announced charges against Burnett, they pointed out that his wife, Dominique Holsten, also faced her own charges.

After Burnett was arrested in September 2021, Holsten allegedly kept on selling for around four more weeks until she was taken into custody.

Her sentencing for helping Burnett sell drugs is slated for next week, with Conley presiding over that hearing also.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.