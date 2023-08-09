Beloit to host 7th Annual U.S. Kubb Open

Kubb is a lawn game that involves throwing wooden batons at blocks, called kubbs, in order to...
Kubb is a lawn game that involves throwing wooden batons at blocks, called kubbs, in order to knock them down.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The stage is set for the second largest display of Kubb play in North America.

Saturday Aug 12. dozens teams, consisting of two players, will be vying for the title during the 7th Annual U.S. Kubb Open in Beloit.

The wooden-throwing game, described to be a mix between bowling and horseshoes, is a fit for any age and skillset level.

And in case you develop a real knack for the sport, come springtime, Eau Claire hosts the U.S. National Kubb Championship.

Spectators and players will have a chance to support the Beloit Youth Hockey Association during the tournament, with 100% of the proceeds from their food and beverage sales going towards the association.

Kubb United and Visit Beloit join The Morning Show Wednesday to demonstrate the sport originating in Sweden.

There is still time to secure your spot, if you’d like to register your team, or find more information, see here!

