August 9 birthdays

By MC
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - August 9 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Matthew Jackson, 26, was found dead after a head-on collision near McDonald Road and Sage Hen...
Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash
Burglary investigation
Three arrested in string of Belvidere, Cherry Valley burglaries
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
US 20 westbound near Cherry Valley closed
Rockford education summit
Education summit teaches school staff to spot abuse, trafficking
August 9 birthdays
August 9 birthdays
Kubb is a lawn game that involves throwing wooden batons at blocks, called kubbs, in order to...
Beloit to host 7th Annual U.S. Kubb Open