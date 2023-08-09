Another foggy morning ahead for Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds are expected to decrease as we head toward the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures cool to the low 60s overnight with calm winds. The clear skies and calm wind indicate that fog will develop in the early morning hours. When there is heavy fog use your low beams or fog lamps as the lights are pointed downwards. High beams should not be used as the angle of the lights allow the fog to reflect the light reducing visibility further. Slow down while driving to give more time to react because of reduced visibility.

Thursday the sun comes back out with only a few upper level clouds. Highs are in the lower 80s. Thursday night a few clouds come into our area for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday is a day we are watching. Highs are in the mid to low 80s.However, our atmosphere has the ingredients to potentially create a severe thunderstorm in the afternoon through the evening. We are currently in a risk 2/5 for severe weather. There are still a lot of uncertainties if we will see severe weather so we will update you with more information about these storms as we get closer to Friday.

