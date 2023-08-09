Another foggy morning ahead for Rockford

By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds are expected to decrease as we head toward the evening and overnight hours. Temperatures cool to the low 60s overnight with calm winds. The clear skies and calm wind indicate that fog will develop in the early morning hours. When there is heavy fog use your low beams or fog lamps as the lights are pointed downwards. High beams should not be used as the angle of the lights allow the fog to reflect the light reducing visibility further. Slow down while driving to give more time to react because of reduced visibility.

Thursday the sun comes back out with only a few upper level clouds. Highs are in the lower 80s. Thursday night a few clouds come into our area for partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 60s.

Friday is a day we are watching. Highs are in the mid to low 80s.However, our atmosphere has the ingredients to potentially create a severe thunderstorm in the afternoon through the evening. We are currently in a risk 2/5 for severe weather. There are still a lot of uncertainties if we will see severe weather so we will update you with more information about these storms as we get closer to Friday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Matthew Jackson, 26, was found dead after a head-on collision near McDonald Road and Sage Hen...
Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash
Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Hazmat crews work to contain leak at Rockford chemical company
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
Burglary investigation
Three arrested in string of Belvidere, Cherry Valley burglaries

Latest News

Another foggy morning ahead for Rockford
DJ WIFR 8-9-23
Boone County Fair
Fog Early then Partly Cloudy
Fog Early then Partly Cloudy
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--8/9/23
Wednesday is to start off quietly, though clouds are due in by midday, if not sooner.
Modest warming trend to continue Wednesday, beyond