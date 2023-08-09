3 people and ‘aggressor’ killed after shooting inside Crystal Lake home, 5th person hospitalized

Death investigation underway
Death investigation underway(MGN)
By ELYSSA KAUFMAN
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) - Three people and an “aggressor” were killed during a shooting inside a Crystal Lake home Wednesday morning, according to McHenry County sheriff’s police. A fifth person was seriously injured.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Creighton said, shortly before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road for report of a shooting.

Deputies found three females dead inside the home. A fourth female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One male, believed to be the “aggressor,” was also taken to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Creighton declined to provide any details on the victims’ injuries or the type of weapon used in the shooting.

The victims’ names and ages also were not released. Creighton said the five were “household members” but did not say if the five were members of the same family.

Sheriff’s officials said they have no record of previous calls for service at the home.

“This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” Creighton said.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford,...
ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system
Matthew Jackson, 26, was found dead after a head-on collision near McDonald Road and Sage Hen...
Harvard man identified in fatal Roscoe crash
Burglary investigation
Three arrested in string of Belvidere, Cherry Valley burglaries
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform

Latest News

Neighbors just one block away are reporting a thick, yellow smoke coming from the 1800 block of...
Hazmat crews called to Rockford chemical company
A new area code will launch in southern and southwestern Wisconsin in mid-September because the...
PSC: Southern Wisconsin’s new area code launches next month
Rockford SCOPE officers recovered a loaded .22 rifle from the teen's possession.
Rockford police: 14-year-old boy faces weapons charges
Westbound lanes of US 20 are closed Wednesday morning
Semi rollover closes portion of US 20 West near Cherry Valley