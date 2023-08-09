3 people and ‘aggressor’ killed after shooting inside Crystal Lake home, 5th person hospitalized

MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (CBS) - Three people and an “aggressor” were killed during a shooting inside a Crystal Lake home Wednesday morning, according to McHenry County sheriff’s police. A fifth person was seriously injured.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Deputy Tim Creighton said, shortly before 4 a.m., deputies responded to a home in the 5800 block of Wild Plum Road for report of a shooting.

Deputies found three females dead inside the home. A fourth female was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One male, believed to be the “aggressor,” was also taken to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Creighton declined to provide any details on the victims’ injuries or the type of weapon used in the shooting.

The victims’ names and ages also were not released. Creighton said the five were “household members” but did not say if the five were members of the same family.

Sheriff’s officials said they have no record of previous calls for service at the home.

“This is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” Creighton said.

