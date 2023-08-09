2023 ‘Butter Cow’ at Illinois State Fair has local ties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - An Illinois State Fair treasure, the annual Butter Cow, was unveiled Wednesday in the dairy building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. This year’s sculpture depicts what it’s like to be a dairy farmer in northern Illinois.

The sculpture is made with 500lbs of unsalted butter, which gets “cream-ated” and reused at the end of the fair.

Sculptor Sarah Pratt brought this year’s theme “Harvest the Fun” to life with her depiction of Illinois dairy farmer Lorilee Shultz from Mill-R-Mor Dairy in Orangeville, harvesting milk from one of her cows.

A legacy dairy farmer, Lorilee is taking over the dairy operations from her grandfather. Her daughter Lucy also plays a role around the farm, which is why a second sculpture of Lucy with a calf is featured, made with butter donated by Prairie Farms.

The sculpture is an extension of the “We are the 96″ campaign celebrating Illinois Farm families.

“It is a privilege to honor Illinois farm families by sculpting the famous butter cow each year,” Pratt said. “This year it has really come full circle for me personally. My own daughter Grace sculpted the additional sculpture of Lucy and her calf.”

Pratt says that family is at the heart of Illinois farms and by working alongside her 19-year-old daughter, she is fulfilling that precious tradition.

The Illinois State Fair runs from August 10-20 and visitors can see the display in the dairy building for the rest of the fair or via the Butter Cow webcam.

Visit statefair.illinois.gov for fair events and information.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.