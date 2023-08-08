Woman critically injured by rare shark bite off NYC’s Rockaway Beach

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark in Queens, N.Y. (WABC, BROADCASTIFY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman was critically injured when a shark bit her on the leg while she was swimming at a New York City beach, officials said.

The 50-year-old woman was swimming off Rockaway Beach just before 6 p.m. Monday when a shark bit her on the left leg, the city parks department said in a statement.

Lifeguards pulled the woman from the water and administered first aid. The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical but stable condition with severe lacerations to her thigh, a police spokesperson said.

Lifeguards cleared all swimmers from the water, and the police used a helicopter to search the area for sharks but did not find any, the parks department said.

Rockaway Beach was closed to swimming and surfing on Tuesday as a precaution.

Experts say shark bites are extremely rare, with only 57 unprovoked bites last year, according to the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

The shark bite occurred amid a rise in shark sightings at New York City and Long Island beaches due to factors including improved water quality and thriving populations of the bunker fish that sharks feed on.

Monday’s shark bite at Rockaway Beach was the first reported in recent memory, the parks department said.

There have been at least five instances of sharks biting swimmers and surfers at Long Island beaches this summer. There have been no fatalities.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was bit in the leg by what appeared to be a shark...
Woman hospitalized for apparent shark attack in N.Y.
Mayor's Hunger Campaign
Rockford leaders announce return of Mayor’s Hunger Campaign
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks
FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo a Boeing 737 MAX 7 is displayed during a debut for...
FAA warns of safety hazard from overheating engine housing on Boeing Max jets during anti-icing