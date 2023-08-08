WATCH: Catalina Foothills woman finds snake in her toilet

A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.
A coachwhip snake was found in a Catalina Foothills bathroom.(Rattlesnakes Solutions)
By Shelby Slaughter
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATALINA FOOTHILLS, Ariz. (13 News) - It was a terrifying discovery for one Catalina Foothills homeowner when she discovered a snake was in her toilet.

According to Rattlesnake Solutions, which helped remove the snake, it took three visits over two days to remove the Coachwhip, a snake that was living in the toilet.

In the video, you can see the snake having to be pulled from the toilet, and it wasn’t too happy to be leaving its new home.

While rare, the owner said these things can happen. It’s possible for snakes to find their way into vaults in septic systems and even be flushed from other homes.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

Mayors Food Campaign
Rockford food pantries aim to raise $45,000
A building that once housed a popular restaurant and bank will be demolished later this year.
Historic Rochelle building set for demolition
A building that once housed a popular restaurant and bank will be demolished later this year.
Historic Rochelle building set for demolition
$47 million dollars is the price tag of the South Avon Street development, that will have to...
South Avon Street development vote laid over for two weeks
$47 million dollars is the price tag of the South Avon Street development, that will have to...
South Avon Street development vote laid over for two weeks