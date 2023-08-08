Suicide, overdose conversation with Winnebago County Coroner

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Katie’s Cup held an installment of their conversation series Tuesday with Winnebago County Coroner, Jennifer Muraski.

The conversation with the coroner covered the heavy topics, overdose and suicide, bringing members of the community into the discussion. Local residents shared their thoughts on the drug problem facing Rockford and potential community solutions. Some members even shared personal stories of recovery and loss, providing insight into just how many lives addiction touches.

“We’re losing way too many people, young, middle-aged and old to both overdoses and suicides,” Muraski says. “So, the more we talk about it, hopefully, the more we can come up with some sort of solution and resources that we can get in front of these people.”

Aiding the conversation was newly appointed community care coordinator, Ciceli McLin. Her position takes her on scene with coroners to assist with the family involved. Even after tragedy has occurred, McLin reaches out to the family and friends affected to provide them with resources. In the moment of a tragic event, friends and family may not realize they need to talk. When they do, that’s when McLin steps in to provide support.

“If you see someone that is struggling or, you know, someone that is in an abuse situation, whether it is drugs, alcohol, domestic violence, whatever the case is, reach out to them,” McLin says. “Have a heart. It doesn’t hurt to ask: do you need some help?”

Katie’s Cup holds its conversation series the second Tuesday of every month at noon. For more conversation information visit the Katie’s Cup website.

Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website for more information on how you, or someone you know, can receive help.

