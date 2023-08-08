Suicide, overdose conversation with Winnebago County Coroner

By Sydni Stoffregen
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford’s Katie’s Cup held an installment of their conversation series Tuesday with Winnebago County Coroner, Jennifer Muraski.

The conversation with the coroner covered the heavy topics, overdose and suicide, bringing members of the community into the discussion. Local residents shared their thoughts on the drug problem facing Rockford and potential community solutions. Some members even shared personal stories of recovery and loss, providing insight into just how many lives addiction touches.

“We’re losing way too many people, young, middle-aged and old to both overdoses and suicides,” Muraski says. “So, the more we talk about it, hopefully, the more we can come up with some sort of solution and resources that we can get in front of these people.”

Aiding the conversation was newly appointed community care coordinator, Ciceli McLin. Her position takes her on scene with coroners to assist with the family involved. Even after tragedy has occurred, McLin reaches out to the family and friends affected to provide them with resources. In the moment of a tragic event, friends and family may not realize they need to talk. When they do, that’s when McLin steps in to provide support.

“If you see someone that is struggling or, you know, someone that is in an abuse situation, whether it is drugs, alcohol, domestic violence, whatever the case is, reach out to them,” McLin says. “Have a heart. It doesn’t hurt to ask: do you need some help?”

Katie’s Cup holds its conversation series the second Tuesday of every month at noon. For more conversation information visit the Katie’s Cup website.

Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website for more information on how you, or someone you know, can receive help.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police say officers stopped Bell in a vehicle just before 8 p.m., July 17, near...
State police release body cam footage of Lamar Bell traffic stop
One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

Spud Hut sells 8,000 baked potatoes at Boone County Fair
These rules may seem simple, but people break them every year
School officials, health experts push driver safety ahead of school year
These rules may seem simple, but people break them every year
School district officials and health experts ask drivers to stay safe ahead of the fall semester
Local residents shared their thoughts on the drug problem facing Rockford and potential...
- clipped version