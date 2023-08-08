South Avon Street development vote laid over for two weeks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - $47 million dollars is the price tag of the South Avon Street development, that will have to wait another two weeks for a vote, despite the fact it has already been delayed for a month and a half.

14th ward Council Member Mark Bonne told 23 News before Monday night’s city council meeting that he intended to motion for a layover, which he did, citing the absence of four council members as the reason.

“First we had lay overs, because of Alderman McNeely’s death and this is in that ward that she used to represent,” said Bonne, “Now the issue is, as was the case with Barber Colman, the anticipation of a potentially close vote, do we really want to have that vote with a number of Aldermen absent?”

When it is time to vote, council member Frank Beach says he has major reservations for the plans funding.

“I don’t care where it comes from, it’s all our money. Whether it’s federal or state or city, it’s all our money,” said Beach, who serves the 10th ward, “The state doesn’t manufacture money, the feds don’t manufacture the money, they get the money from the taxpayers. So, it’s not like it doesn’t cost us, yes it does.”

Bonne believes the idea will work, saying he thinks supporting underprivileged families find a home is the right thing to do.

“I support the proposal because it is affordable housing, not public subsidized housing,” said Bonne, “Affordable housing is a much-needed thing in Rockford and in other communities.”

Proposed plans for the South Avon Street development include a 64-unit apartment complex, offering one-and two-bedroom apartments at an affordable price, an education center, an 8,000-square foot childcare facility and more.

Minority owned Kee Solutions is the developer behind the project. If it passes, they say they are dedicated to using a local union contractor to construct most of the project.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.