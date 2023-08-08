Scattered afternoon storms across the Rockford region

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop up this afternoon. Our atmosphere has some instability but not enough to create any severe thunderstorms. These storms will last from noon to four p.m.

Highs today are in the mid 80s. Dew points are expected to stay low across the Stateline except regions that get rain. Dew points can increase temporarily as precipitation falls and evaporates but return to lower values quickly.

Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be a copy paste forecast of today with highs in the mid 80s and rain chances from noon to four p.m.

Wednesday night cloudy skies are expected with a few areas seeing rain. The rain chances are around 30%. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and an abundance of sunshine.

