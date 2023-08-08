Scattered afternoon storms across the Rockford region

Scattered afternoon storms across the Rockford region
Scattered afternoon storms across the Rockford region(DJ Baker)
By DJ Baker
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Scattered thunderstorms are expected to pop up this afternoon. Our atmosphere has some instability but not enough to create any severe thunderstorms. These storms will last from noon to four p.m.

Highs today are in the mid 80s. Dew points are expected to stay low across the Stateline except regions that get rain. Dew points can increase temporarily as precipitation falls and evaporates but return to lower values quickly.

Overnight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be a copy paste forecast of today with highs in the mid 80s and rain chances from noon to four p.m.

Wednesday night cloudy skies are expected with a few areas seeing rain. The rain chances are around 30%. Lows in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and an abundance of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

The Bull
Isolated T-Showers Possible this Afternoon
Isolated T-Showers Possible this Afternoon
Aaron's Tuesday Morning Forecast--8/8/23
Showers and a few storms are possible Wednesday afternoon.
Pattern to turn slightly more active starting Tuesday
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/7/2023