Rockford leaders announce return of Mayor’s Hunger Campaign

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mayor’s Hunger Campaign kicks off this week, with the goal to raise $45,000 for those in the community who can’t afford nutritious foods.

Donations are equally distributed to nine local pantries in Rockford. Those nine pantries are the Rock River Valley Pantry, Christian Union Pantry, Emmanuel Lutheran, Cornucopia Pantry, Salvation Army, God’s Glory Pantry, Unity in the Community Lighthouse Pantry, St. Elizabeth Center and Soul’s Harbor Pantry. An anonymous benefactor agreed to match donations up to $15,000 to help reach the final goal.

“No one today in 2023 should be going hungry,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “I am asking Rockfordians please join me and stepping up to help with these amazing local pantries. All of your dollars stay here locally and impact the lives of our local residents.”

Leaders say traffic is up 40% at the Greater Rockford food pantries. In addition to donating food items, they urge people to donate their time by volunteering at these facilities.

“We want this to help us, of course, but I want the community to know this is one community and we help each other,” added Rockford Pantry Coalition President Kevin Goodrich.

New this year is a breakfast to thank donors and fundraise. That event is at 7:30 a.m. on September 26 at the Indoor Rockford City Market, 116 N. Madison St., Rockford.

