Rockford food pantries aim to raise $45,000

By Miriam Nesemeier
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The mayor’s hunger campaign announced its public phase Monday, August 7. The goal of the campaign is to help raise funds for the pantries serving the Rockford area.

The campaign aims to raise $45,000 for those in the community who can’t afford nutritious foods. The donations are equally distributed to nine local pantries in Rockford. An anonymous benefactor agreed to match donations up to $15,000 to help reach the final goal.

Kevin Goodrich, president of the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalitions says traffic is up by 40% at the Greater Rockford Food pantries which is two and a half times more than two years ago. Goodrich encourages the community to donate and volunteer at their local food pantries because they are always in need of help.

“Friends, neighbors, colleagues, who are food insecure and no one today in 2023 should be going hungry,” Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says, “We as a community, I am asking Rockfordians please join me and stepping up to help with these amazing local pantries. All of your dollars stay here locally and impact the lives of our local residents.”

The campaign will be holding a breakfast Tuesday, September 26 at Rockford City Market to celebrate the success of the campaign and seats are limited.

Goodrich says, “We’re going to find a way to feed people and we should. We want this to help us of course but I want the community to know this is one community and we help each other and that’s what this is about.”

“We must always be aware that hunger is a real issue in our community,” said Wally Haas, executive director of Transform Rockford and a member of the Mayor’s Hunger Campaign committee. “We must advocate, educate, and provide resources to lift up those that come to us for assistance.”

Click here to donate to the Rockford Food pantries or to find more information on the Greater Rockford Pantry Coalition. To volunteer go to the coalition website or call their number and leave a message.

