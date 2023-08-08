Pattern to turn slightly more active starting Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The first week of August is in the books, and as far as our weather goes, it’s been an extremely pleasant one.

Every single day has registered a high temperature between 78° and 84°, and just a trace of rain has fallen in the month’s first seven days. While temperatures are to remain quite consistent, things could turn at least a bit more active in the days ahead.

Skies are clearing rather quickly Monday evening, and that’s a trend that’s sure to continue in the hours ahead. That’ll lead the way to a sunny start to our Tuesday. Clouds will begin to bubble in the afternoon, and a few showers may very well come out of these clouds. With that said, only about a quarter of our area is set to see any active weather, at most, and those who do will see showers last for a matter of minutes, not hours.

A good deal of sunshine is likely to start the day on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few widely scattered showers or storms may bubble in the afternoon Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday appears, by all accounts, to be quite similar to Tuesday. Sunshine is to get us going, with clouds again streaming in around midday. Showers and a few storms appear a decent bet to percolate during the afternoon. These look to be a bit more organized than the showers and storms Tuesday, though it’s not expected that storms will cover our entire area. This go-around, between 40% and 50% of the Stateline would be on the receiving end of any storm clusters.

A good deal of sunshine is likely to start the day on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Showers and a few storms are possible Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Instability in our atmosphere, which provides energy to feed storms, is to be relatively low over the next couple days. For that reason, any storms that do form either day are highly unlikely to become severe. The severe threat remains hundreds of miles to our west Tuesday, and well south of the region on Wednesday.

Any storms that do develop Tuesday are not a threat to become severe. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Severe weather is not a concern on Wednesday either. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for temperatures, both Tuesday and Wednesday are to feature highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Thursday looks to be, at this time, a gorgeous day, with abundant sunshine, warm temperatures in the middle 80s, though humidity levels are to remain extremely comfortable as winds shift back to the northwest. It’s almost certain to be a dry day.

Sunshine is to be much more abundant on Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Our next rain chance comes with warmer, more humid conditions Friday, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.