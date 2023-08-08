ISP: Lamar Bell had lethal amount of cocaine in system

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford, Illinois State Police released body camera footage from troopers on the scene.

Authorities stopped a vehicle driven by Lamar Bell, 33, just before 8 p.m., July 17, near the intersection of 10th Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

Less than an hour after the traffic stop, he was pronounced dead.

Bell’s family mourned his death on July 18 at 10th Avenue Park in Rockford. In the midst of the family’s grief, law enforcement is coming forward with more information about Bell’s in-custody death.

“According to the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, an autopsy was conducted on July 19, 2023, which did not show any traumatic injury to Bell. The cause of death is attributed to adverse effects of cocaine,” a representative from Illinois State Police stated Tuesday.

The representative said Bell’s toxicology report showed 9,300 ng/ml of cocaine in his system―more than 60 times the threshold to test positive during a drug screening.

“Laboratory reports show at least 40 clear plastic knotted bags containing chunky substance were found during the autopsy,” the representative stated.

ISP released three videos of the traffic stop―one of police body camera footage, one from inside an ISP squad car and one from the squad car dashboard. All are available below under viewer discretion.

WARNING: This video and audio may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

The following footage of the traffic stop involving Lamar Bell was released in its entirety by ISP.

In the video, troopers claim they found what could be cocaine inside Bell’s car - on the front seats, stuffed in a toilet paper package and on other places in the back seat.

After he was put in the front seat of the trooper’s vehicle, Bell began yelling that he needed an ambulance. Eventually, according to the video, he asked law enforcement to pump his chest and to call his mother. Toward the end of the video, emergency crews arrived and Bell appears to become more unresponsive.

The body camera footage released Tuesday lasts almost an hour. ISP said it was releasing the footage in accordance with its “commitment to integrity and public transparency.”

ISP also released dash camera footage of Bell inside of the squad car while in custody.

A third angle of the traffic stop shows neighbors gathering in concern around Bell and the officers, videorecording the scene on their phones and asking questions about what’s going on.

A full toxicology report is expected to be released by the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office after more tests are complete.

