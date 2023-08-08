ISP body cam footage released of Rockford traffic stop involving Lamar Bell

Illinois State Police say officers stopped Bell in a vehicle just before 8 p.m., July 17, near...
Illinois State Police say officers stopped Bell in a vehicle just before 8 p.m., July 17, near the intersection of Tenth Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.(Illinois State Police)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford, Illinois State Police have released body camera footage from the Troopers on scene during the stop.

Illinois State Police say officers stopped a vehicle driving by Bell just before 8 p.m., July 17, near the intersection of Tenth Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

“During the stop, an ambulance was called to the scene at the request of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The subject was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement from Illinois State Police goes on to say.

According to Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, the office is waiting on toxicology test results for Lamar Bell which may take several weeks.

Bell’s family mourned his death on July 18 at Tenth Avenue Park in Rockford.

WARNING: This video and audio may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
Motorcycle driver killed in Janesville crash
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

Burglary investigation
Three arrested in string of Belvidere, Cherry Valley burglaries
Mayors Food Campaign
Rockford food pantries aim to raise $45,000
A building that once housed a popular restaurant and bank will be demolished later this year.
Historic Rochelle building set for demolition
A building that once housed a popular restaurant and bank will be demolished later this year.
Historic Rochelle building set for demolition