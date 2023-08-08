ISP body cam footage released of Rockford traffic stop involving Lamar Bell

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three weeks after a Rockford man died of a medical emergency during a traffic stop in Rockford, Illinois State Police have released body camera footage from the Troopers on scene during the stop.

Illinois State Police say officers stopped a vehicle driving by Bell just before 8 p.m., July 17, near the intersection of Tenth Avenue and Kishwaukee Street.

“During the stop, an ambulance was called to the scene at the request of the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. The subject was subsequently transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased,” the statement from Illinois State Police goes on to say.

According to Winnebago County Coroner Jennifer Muraski, the office is waiting on toxicology test results for Lamar Bell which may take several weeks.

Bell’s family mourned his death on July 18 at Tenth Avenue Park in Rockford.

WARNING: This video and audio may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

