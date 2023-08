ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Highs in the middle 80′s with chances for isolated showers and t-storms this afternoon noon-4PM. Mostly clear tonight with low in the upper 50′s. Chance of afternoon showers and t-storms tomorrow afternoon evening with highs in the low 80′s. Dry on Thursday then more shower and t-storm chances on Friday.

