I-94 crash closed westbound lanes in Monroe Co.

A crash near where I-90/94 split up, outside of Tomah, has closed all westbound lanes and...
A crash near where I-90/94 split up, outside of Tomah, has closed all westbound lanes and caused major delays on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) – All westbound lanes of I-90/94 are shut down Tuesday afternoon right before the point where the Interstates split in Monroe Co.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports a crash near mile marker 46 has shut down all lanes between the Co. Hwy. PP interchange, near Oakdale, and the point east of Tomah where I-94 breaks off heading north and I-90 goes west.

WisDOT’s 511 traffic cam shows major delays for drivers with nearly stopped traffic all the way back to the Oakdale exit ramp. The agency’s alert estimates I-90/94 will not reopen for at least two hours.

A crash near where I-90/94 split up, outside of Tomah, has closed all westbound lanes and...
A crash near where I-90/94 split up, outside of Tomah, has closed all westbound lanes and caused major delays on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

According to the WisDOT, drivers are being directed to exit onto Co. Hwy. PP, which they will take until they reach U.S. 12. At that point, they will take the highway until they can reach the Interstate again.

No information about the wreck has been released, including how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Traffic backed up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, following a crash on I-90/94 west.
Traffic backed up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, following a crash on I-90/94 west.(WisDOT)

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois State Police say officers stopped Bell in a vehicle just before 8 p.m., July 17, near...
State police release body cam footage of Lamar Bell traffic stop
One dead, two hurt in Roscoe two-vehicle crash
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Rockford native James Robinson prepares for the NFL season in a new uniform
Police responded to the location for reports of a domestic situation.
Man arrested in Rockford following hours long standoff
The Stephenson County Visitor Center just east of Freeport closed April 1, 2023.
Stephenson County Visitor Center for sale

Latest News

Illinois State Police say officers stopped Bell in a vehicle just before 8 p.m., July 17, near...
State police release body cam footage of Lamar Bell traffic stop
Burglary investigation
Three arrested in string of Belvidere, Cherry Valley burglaries
Mayors Food Campaign
Rockford food pantries aim to raise $45,000
A building that once housed a popular restaurant and bank will be demolished later this year.
Historic Rochelle building set for demolition