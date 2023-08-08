I-94 crash closed westbound lanes in Monroe Co.

OAKDALE, Wis. (WMTV) – All westbound lanes of I-90/94 are shut down Tuesday afternoon right before the point where the Interstates split in Monroe Co.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reports a crash near mile marker 46 has shut down all lanes between the Co. Hwy. PP interchange, near Oakdale, and the point east of Tomah where I-94 breaks off heading north and I-90 goes west.

WisDOT’s 511 traffic cam shows major delays for drivers with nearly stopped traffic all the way back to the Oakdale exit ramp. The agency’s alert estimates I-90/94 will not reopen for at least two hours.

A crash near where I-90/94 split up, outside of Tomah, has closed all westbound lanes and caused major delays on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)

According to the WisDOT, drivers are being directed to exit onto Co. Hwy. PP, which they will take until they reach U.S. 12. At that point, they will take the highway until they can reach the Interstate again.

No information about the wreck has been released, including how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

Traffic backed up on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, following a crash on I-90/94 west. (WisDOT)

