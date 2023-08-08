Historic Rochelle building set for demolition

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - Rochelle city leaders have a goal to attract more people to their downtown. A building that once housed a popular restaurant and bank will be demolished later this year. Hub City leaders say this is a much-needed development.

The historic building that sits along Lincoln Highway and Lincoln Avenue in Downtown Rochelle housed Zimmer’s Grill, Carlson Insurance Agency and the First National Bank.

“We got a grant ‘Rebuild Downtown and Main Street’ for $1.1 million and this property here is part of that grant,” said Michelle Pease, Rochelle Community Development director.

“We’ve had a lot of requests from our retailers downtown to add more parking and so this looked like a great opportunity to beautify the downtown,” said city manager Jeff Fiegenschuh.

Fiegenschuh says the building can’t be used for anything else because of code violations.

“Part of the building fell off onto the street this last year,” he said.

Their goals to attract more people to the area and push them to stay longer to enjoy shopping, eating and embracing city.

“Creating more parking opportunities and more opportunities where we can have events that more people can congregate here where we can have outdoor markets and things like that,” Fiegenschuh said.

Lifelong Rochelle resident Mary Arne says she agrees the demolition is needed but she will cherish every memory she’s made at Zimmer’s Grill.

“My great grandmother made pies here and we would come down about 4 o’ clock in the morning with here and I would come with her when I was little, and I had a blanket and a pillow underneath the pie table,” she said.

“I have the same memories too of you know of coming in and eating breakfast at 5 o’clock in the morning.” Pease said.

Leaders still need bids for the demolition. If anyone is interested, contact the City of Rochelle.

